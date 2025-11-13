Bears' Dominique Robinson: Returns to full participation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (ankle) returned to full practice participation Thursday.
Robinson upgraded to full participation Thursday after logging a limited practice due to an ankle injury Wednesday. This points toward the starting defensive end being able to suit up Sunday against the Vikings. If Robinson stays a full participant and is good to go for Sunday's game, Austin Booker will likely return to operating in a more rotational capacity.
