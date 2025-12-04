Bears' Dominique Robinson: Returns to full practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (concussion) logged a full practice Wednesday.
Robinson missed Chicago's Week 13 win over the Eagles due to a concussion. His return to practice is a good sign, though it's unclear if he has cleared the league's concussion protocol yet -- the final step before he's cleared to return for a Week 14 showdown with the Packers.
