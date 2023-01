Robinson posted one tackle in the Bears' 29-13 loss to the Vikings in Week 18, and ended the season with 30 tackles and 1.5 sacks over 17 games played.

After being drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 draft, Robinson averaged 30 snaps per game in a rotational role. Aside from three weeks when he had at least five tackles, he had two or fewer tackles in most of his games. It's very possible that his role grows as he goes into his second season. He's under contract through 2025.