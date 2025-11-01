Bears' Dominique Robinson: Ruled out for Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Robinson's absence comes as no surprise, as the fourth-year pro is working through a high-ankle sprain that he sustained in Week 8 against the Ravens and is a candidate for injured reserve. Daniel Hardy and Austin Booker will serve as the Bears' rotational defensive ends behind Dayo Odeyingbo and Montez Sweat in Robinson's absence.
