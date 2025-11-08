Bears' Dominique Robinson: Won't play against Big Blue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Robinson will miss a second consecutive game due to a high-ankle sprain, which has also prevented him from practicing since sustaining the injury against the Ravens in Week 8. Austin Booker should continue to see a heavier workload at defensive end in Robinson's absence.
