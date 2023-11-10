Foreman rushed 21 times for 80 yards and a touchdown and secured both targets for 12 yards in the Bears' 16-13 win over the Panthers on Thursday night.

Khalil Herbert (ankle) wasn't activated from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game, affording Foreman at least one more run as the lead back. The bruising veteran took advantage of the opportunity to churn out another workman-like performance, one that featured his third rushing score of the season in the form of a four-yard run just past the halfway point of the third quarter. Foreman has eclipsed 80 rushing yards in three of his last four games, but with 10 days until Chicago's Week 11 divisional road showdown against the Lions, Herbert is likely to return for that contest and put a dent into Foreman's workload to some degree.