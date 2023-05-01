Foreman will face added competition in training camp after the Bears drafted Roschon Johnson in the fourth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports..

Foreman should go into training camp as the favorite to lead the backfield on early downs. Although Johnson also profiles as an early-down back, scout John Syty highlighted the rookie's leadership, intangibles and value on special teams. Based on those qualities, Johnson may be more likely to push Khalil Herbert for No. 2 running back duties than he is to push Foreman. Of course, the competition could be wide open during training camp.