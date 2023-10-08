Foreman, who has been a healthy inactive for the Bears' last four games, could factor into the game plan Week 6 against the Vikings due to numerous injuries in Chicago's running back group, Gene Chamberlain of SI.com reports.

In the aftermath of Thursday's 40-20 win over the Commanders, all three backs the Bears had active for the contest sustained an injury. The high-ankle sprain that No. 1 back Khalil Herbert suffered is the most significant and will likely sideline him for multiple weeks, while backups Roschon Johnson (concussion) and Travis Homer (hamstring) are also looking iffy for the Week 6 contest. The Bears have already restored some depth to the position group by poaching Darrynton Evans from the Dolphins' practice squad, but Foreman profiles as a more realistic candidate to lead the ground attack if neither Herbert nor Johnson are available. After carrying five times for 16 yards and adding two receptions for eight yards in the Bears' Week 1 loss to the Packers, Foreman fell out of the backfield rotation while the coaching staff elected to install Johnson as Herbert's top understudy.