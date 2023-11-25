Foreman (ankle/shin) has drawn a doubtful designation ahead of Monday's matchup with the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Barring a positive turn of events in the next two days, Foreman appears to be trending toward missing Monday Night Football. Should that indeed be the case, Khalil Herbert would presumably draw lead-back responsibilities, while Roschon Johnson would be the No. 2 option in the backfield. Still, final confirmation on Foreman's status is unlikely to be confirmed until Monday.