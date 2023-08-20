Foreman had three carries for 12 yards and gathered in his only target for six yards during Saturday's 24-17 preseason loss at Indianapolis.

With Khalil Herbert getting the night off, Foreman was the first Bears running back to receive a touch, followed by rookie fourth-round pick Roschon Johnson (eight touches, 43 total yards) and Travis Homer (six and 17, respectively). The order seems to indicate Foreman is second on the team's RB depth chart, but Foreman's size (6-foot, 235) likely gives him a leg up for short-yardage and goal-line work among the quartet. In any case, he'll have one more chance to make an impression on the coaching staff Saturday, Aug. 26 against the Bills.