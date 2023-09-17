Forearm is expected to be a healthy inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Chicago kept four running backs active for last week's season-opening loss to the Packers, but Forearm looks as though he'll be the odd man out Week 2. After rookie Roschon Johnson impressed with 11 touches (five carries, six catches) for 55 yards Week 1, he's expected to step in as the primary backup to starter Khalil Herbert on Sunday, while Travis Homer likely retains a role as the No. 3 back due to his ability to contribute on special teams. Forearm, who carried five times for 16 yards and added two catches for eight yards in the 38-20 loss to the Packers, could become a regular on the inactive list in the weeks to come if Johnson continues to capitalize on his opportunities and if both the rookie and Herbert are able to stay healthy.