Foreman (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Chiefs.

The offseason addition will thus be relegated to healthy scratch status for the second consecutive game as rookie Roschon Johnson and change-of-pace back Travis Homer slot in behind Khalil Herbert. The extent of Foreman's regular-season action in a Bears uniform thus far is the 21 snaps he logged in the season-opening loss to the Packers, and his next opportunity to suit up comes in a Week 4 home battle against the Broncos next Sunday.