Foreman is a healthy scratch Week 2 against Tampa Bay.

Foreman seemingly started the season as the No. 2 back to Khalil Herbert, but the Bears gave rookie Roschon Johnson an extended look in the second half of Week 1's blowout loss to the Packers, and apparently the team liked what it saw. Chicago will now enter the second week of the season with just three active backs -- Herbert, Johnson and Travis Homer, who is largely a special-teamer. The latest development essentially extinguishes Foreman's fantasy upside for the immediate future.