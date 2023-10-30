Foreman rushed nine times for 34 yards and caught one of his two targets for two yards in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Chargers.

Foreman was coming off of a massive three-score performance against the Raiders in Week 7, but that didn't seem to earn the veteran any extra work against the Chargers after he split carries nearly evenly with Roschon Johnson (nine touches for 31 yards), who returned after sitting out Chicago's last game with a concussion. Predictably, neither back generated noteworthy fantasy lines in their smaller, shared roles. This figures to be the case again next Sunday against the Saints barring any unforeseen roster moves.