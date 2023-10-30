Foreman rushed nine times for 34 yards and caught one of his two targets for two yards in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Chargers.

Foreman was coming off a massive three-TD performance against the Raiders, but that didn't seem to earn the veteran any extra work against the Chargers as he split carries nearly evenly with Roschon Johnson (nine touches for 31 yards), who sat out that Week 7 game with a concussion. Predictably, neither back generated noteworthy fantasy lines in their smaller, shared roles. This figures to be the case again next Sunday against the Saints barring any unforeseen roster moves, and Khalil Herbert (ankle) could be back in the mix as well as soon as Week 10.