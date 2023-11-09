Foreman is expected to remain the Bears' lead option out of the backfield Thursday against the Panthers after Chicago didn't activate Kahlil Herbert (ankle) from injured reserve for Week 10, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

While Herbert was sidelined for each of the last four games and while Roschon Johnson was sidelined with a concussion for Weeks 6 and 7, Foreman -- who had been a healthy inactive Weeks 2 through 5 -- took the reins of the Chicago backfield. After accounting for 187 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 35 touches over his first two starts, Foreman proceeded to remain the Bears' top back while Johnson was back in the fold for the past two weeks, out-touching the rookie by a 30-12 margin. Herbert was designated for return from IR on Monday and was listed as a full practice participant throughout the week, but the Bears will wait at least one more week before adding him back to the roster. With the complexion of the Chicago backfield for Thursday's game being the same it as has been for the past two weeks, look for Foreman to once again lead the way in carries while Johnson mixes in for change-of-pace work.