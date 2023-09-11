Foreman rushed five times for 16 yards and added two receptions for eight yards in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Packers.

Foreman was third among the Chicago running backs in touches, though it's uncertain what impact the blowout loss had to do with the distribution of work. Regardless, each of the three backs had between seven and 12 touches. It won't be surprising if the allocation of touches varies from week-to-week. More information about Foreman's potential workload may be learned in what should be a more competitive Week 2 game at Tampa Bay.