Foreman (ankle/shin) didn't participate in Thursday's walkthrough.

Foreman welcomed back Khalil Herbert to the Bears backfield this past Sunday at Detroit, but the former lasted only one half before he departed with a right ankle injury. The Bears listed both ankle and shin for Foreman as the cause of his DNP on Thursday, so his issue may be a bit more expansive than originally thought. Still, he'll have two more chances this week to log some activity, estimated or real, before the team potentially makes a ruling on his availability for Monday's game in Minnesota.