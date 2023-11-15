Foreman was listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury.

Despite having a longer turnaround for this Sunday's game in Detroit after the Bears played the Panthers on Thursday night a week ago, Foreman apparently isn't fully healthy as Chicago begins Week 11 prep. According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, head coach Matt Eberflus said Foreman is progressing well after he was noticeably limping around in the locker room following the Week 10 contest, and the Bears have confidence the running back will be ready to go by the time Sunday arrives. Foreman will have two more chances to upgrade to full activity in practice to remove any lingering concern about his status for Sunday, but even if cleared to play, the 27-year-old could face more competition for the lead role out of the backfield. Kahlil Herbert (ankle/shin) is heading into his second week of practices since being designated for return from injured reserve, and if activated ahead of Sunday's contest, he could poach some of the early down touches from Foreman. For his part, Foreman has done well to ensure he retains a sizable role moving forward; while Herbert has missed the Bears' last five games, Foreman has averaged 4.3 yards per carry over 81 totes while accounting for four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving).