Foreman didn't participate in Thursday's practice due to personal reasons.

The Bears have yet to reveal whether the personal matter is anything that will keep Foreman away from the team beyond Thursday, so for the time being, the running back's status for Sunday's game against the Cardinals is up in the air. If Foreman is available versus Arizona, the extent of his role won't be entirely clear. Foreman, Roschon Johnson and Khalil Herbert all saw snap shares ranging from 23 to 51 percent in the Bears' 20-17 loss to the Browns in Week 15, with Johnson leading the way and doing well with his opportunities (five carries for 36 yards, four catches for 24 yards). However, Johnson's snap share sat at just 27 percent one week earlier in a win over Detroit while Foreman paced the group with a 56 percent share, so it's possible that head coach Matt Eberflus could be taking a hot-hand approach to the backfield rather than settling on a clear lead option.