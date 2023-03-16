The Bears and Foreman agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After allowing David Montgomery to move on to the Lions in free agency, Chicago continues to retool its backfield, following up Tuesday's signing of Travis Homer with the addition of Foreman to holdover Khalil Herbert. Foreman is coming off the most productive season of his six-year career in which he turned 203 carries into 914 yards and five touchdowns. As the Bears' roster currently stands, Foreman may be the best bet of the trio to see work on early downs while also getting a good share of short-yardage and goal-line work considering his 6-foot, 235-pound frame.