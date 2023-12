Foreman lost six yards on six carries in the Bears' 20-17 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Foreman started the contest as the lead back, but after being ineffective, Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson handled most of the remaining snaps. Going forward, this will likely be a difficult backfield to handicap in terms of predicting usage. The uncertainty makes Foreman a very risky fantasy play over the remaining weeks of the season.