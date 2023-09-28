Foreman is practicing fully ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Foreman has been inactive for the Bears' last two games, but an injury isn't in play on the front. Meanwhile, fellow RB Travis Homer (ankle) was added to the team's injury report as limited Thursday and if he's out this weekend, Foreman could re-enter Chicago's backfield mix in Week 4.
