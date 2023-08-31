Foreman (chest/ribs) is practicing Thursday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
This confirms that Foreman avoided a serious injury when he left Saturday's preseason matchup with Buffalo to have his chest/ribs evaluated. He didn't reenter the game but did stay on the sideline in uniform joking with teammates, so a quick return to practice isn't surprising. It's hard to project Foreman's role for Week 1 against Green Bay, as Khalil Herbert is the favorite to lead Chicago's backfield while Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer may also get some snaps. Foreman could get double-digit carries or might barely play at all.
