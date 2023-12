Foreman (ankle) was a full participant in practice Wednesday.

Foreman sat out the Week 12 win over Minnesota after injuring his ankle in Week 11 against Detroit, but Chicago's Week 13 bye has afforded the running back enough time to regain health. Prior to going down, Foreman had been splitting backfield reps with Khalil Herbert against the Lions, and they will likely continue to work in a timeshare in Sunday's rematch against Detroit, with rookie Roschon Johnson possibly mixing in as well.