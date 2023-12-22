Foreman (personal) returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

It's odd that he rejoined the team after missing Thursday but was only a limited participant. Typically a player dealing with a non-injury issue would either miss practice or participate without limitations. In any case, Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson will take on larger shares of the backfield workload if Foreman ends up inactive ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. Johnson got the most snaps and touches last week, but in Week 14 it was Foreman who led the way.