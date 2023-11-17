Foreman (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Detroit.

An ankle injury contained Foreman to a trio of limited practices this week, leaving his status up in the air for Week 11. Meanwhile, fellow running back Khalil Herbert (ankle/shin) is on the verge of ending his IR stint and returning to action for the first time since Week 5, which should be confirmed Saturday afternoon. If Foreman is able to suit up Sunday, he may serve in a timeshare of sorts with Herbert, though the former has handled 88 touches over the last five games in place of the latter.