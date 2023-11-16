Foreman (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Foreman is still looking to move past an ankle injury that he suffered at some point during the Bears' Week 10 win over the Panthers back on Nov. 9. While the ankle issue didn't appear to affect his workload during the contest, Foreman may need to upgrade to full practice participation Friday to avoid an injury designation for this Sunday's game in Detroit. In addition to the ankle injury potentially impacting his Week 11 outlook, Foreman could face a threat to his status as Chicago's lead back in the form of Kahlil Herbert (ankle/shin). Herbert has missed the Bears' last five games and remains on injured reserve for the time being, but he's in the midst of his second week of practicing with the team and may be healthier than Foreman at the moment. Herbert was a full participant in Thursday's practice and looks poised to be activated ahead of Sunday's contest.