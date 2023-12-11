Foreman rushed the ball 11 times for 50 yards in Sunday's 28-13 win over the Lions. He added two receptions on three targets for 22 yards.

Foreman returned from a one-game absence to lead the Chicago backfield with 13 total touches, as compared to three for Khalil Herbert and only one for Roschon Johnson. However, his volume was still limited by designed rushes for Justin Fields, who totaled 12 carries in the game. Foreman looks to have reliable volume moving forward, but his time of seeing 15 to 20 carries in a contest is also likely over, meaning he'll need to find the end zone or rip off several long runs to deliver big performances.