The Bears downgraded Foreman (ankle/shin) to out for Monday's game at Minnesota, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.

Foreman made an early exit from last Sunday's loss at Detroit due to a right ankle injury. He proceeded to be listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice report due to ankle and shin injuries before logging back-to-back limited practices to cap Week 12 prep and being given a doubtful designation for Monday's contest. With his lack of availability confirmed, Foreman will yield complementary RB reps to Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer behind Chicago's top option Khalil Herbert.