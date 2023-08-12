Foreman ran for nine yards on three carries in Chicago's preseason game against Tennessee on Saturday.

There's probably not much to take away from Foreman's Chicago preseason debut other than clarity on the point that Khalil Herbert is the starter for the Bears. The depth chart following Herbert is likely a fluid situation, with Foreman the first runner off the bench for now but rookie fourth-round pick Roschon Johnson in an ongoing competition with Foreman to be the first to play after Herbert. Foreman's abilities as an NFL runner are well demonstrated at this point, so there wasn't much reason for Chicago to give him extended run against the Tennessee backups.