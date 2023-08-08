Foreman is listed as a second-stringer on Chicago's initial preseason depth chart, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Signed to a one-year contract this offseason, the 27-year-old seems to be Khalil Herbert's main competition for carries, while rookie Roschon Johnson and fellow free-agent addition Travis Homer are more likely to see playing time on passing downs. A committee of some sort is still the probable outcome, with 235-pound Foreman a candidate to handle goal-line and short-yardage carries even if Herbert (listed as the starter on the initial depth chart) is the lead ballcarrier.