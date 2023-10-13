Foreman is set to lead Chicago's backfield Sunday against the Vikings, as fellow running backs Khalil Herbert (ankle), Roschon Johnson (concussion) and Travis Homer (hamstring) have all been ruled out.

Foreman spent the past four games as a healthy inactive, but he's set to jump into the lead role against the Vikings, with Darrynton Evans on hand to serve as a change-of-pace option behind him. Last season with the Panthers, Foreman averaged 119.7 rushing yards in the six games in which he logged at least 15 rushing attempts.