Foreman rushed 15 times for 65 yards and brought in his only target for two yards in the Bears' 19-13 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Foreman took the reins of the backfield as expected with Khalil Herbert (IR-ankle) and Roschon Johnson (concussion) unavailable, and the veteran back put together a solid effort in a game where the Bears lost Justin Fields to a hand injury. Foreman didn't factor much into the passing game as expected, but he certainly gave a strong enough accounting of himself to continue handling lead-back duties in a Week 7 home matchup versus the Raiders if Johnson is unable to clear concussion protocol in time for that contest.