Foreman rushed 20 times for 83 yards in the Bears' 24-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

The bruising back took on another heavy workload as the unquestioned lead back and was reasonably productive with the opportunity. Foreman didn't have any involvement in the passing game after logging eight targets over the previous three games, but his rushing yardage tally was his second over 80 in his four-game starting stint. Khalil Herbert (IR-ankle) is eligible to return for Thursday night's Week 10 matchup against the Panthers, but with Foreman putting together a solid body of work thus far and a divisional clash against the Lions on tap in Week 11, the Bears may opt to be cautious with Herbert for the time being.