Foreman hurt his ankle during Sunday's game at Detroit.

Not long after halftime, Foreman walked off the field slowly and promptly visited the blue medical tent, according to Bridget Condon of NFL Network. After the Bears deemed him questionable to return, Foreman was seen jogging on the sideline, seemingly testing out his injury, per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. With Foreman sidelined, Khalil Herbert likely will be Chicago's lead runner, but Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer also are available.