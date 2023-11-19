Foreman (ankle) is listed as active Sunday at Detroit.

An ankle injury limited Foreman to a trio of capped practices during Week 11 prep, and while he entered the weekend as questionable for Sunday's game, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported Saturday that the running back was slated to suit up. With Khalil Herbert (ankle/shin) also back in action for the first time since Week 5 following an IR stint, the breakdown of the Bears backfield is in flux. Foreman handled 88 touches during Herbert's absence, and the latter averaged 5.3 yards per carry this season before getting injured. A timeshare between the two may be implemented to ensure neither player is too taxed coming off of health concerns.