Foreman carried the ball 16 times for 89 yards and two touchdowns while catching three of five targets for 31 yards and a third TD in Sunday's 30-12 win over the Raiders.

With Khalil Herbert (ankle) on IR and Roschon Johnson not yet cleared through the league's concussion protocol, Foreman was the lead back for the Bears and scored his first touchdowns of the season in his first three-TD performance since Week 8 of last year, when he was with the Panthers. The veteran back has had trouble even getting onto the field in Chicago and was a healthy scratch for four of the first five games, but after this performance, Foreman figures to have a significant role in Week 8 against the Chargers regardless of Johnson's availability.