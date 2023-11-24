Foreman (ankle/shin) was a limited participant in Friday's practice.

While the Bears held a walk-through workout Thursday for their first Week 12 practice, Foreman was estimated as a non-participant, but he was able to get back on the field in some capacity for a more traditional practice session Friday. If Foreman can maintain limited activity Saturday or upgrade to full participation, he should have a good chance at being available Monday against the Vikings. The right ankle injury knocked Foreman out early in the Bears' Week 11 loss to the Lions, enabling Khalil Herbert to pace the backfield with 16 carries in his return from a five-game stint on injured reserve. Herbert gained just 35 yards on his 16 carries, however, so he might not have done enough to separate himself from Foreman in the battle for lead ballcarrier duties. If both Foreman and Herbert are available Monday, it would be difficult to gauge which of the two might be in line for the bigger workload on the ground.