Bears' Dontrelle Inman: Fails to practice Thursday
Inman, who was traded to the Bears from the Chargers on Wednesday, didn't practice with his new team Thursday, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
Inman will face much less competition for targets while moving from one of the league's deeper wideout corps to one of its shallower ones, but it's unclear if the Bears will feel comfortable keeping him active for their Week 8 matchup with the Saints, given the limited time he's had to learn the playbook. Look for Inman to get on the field in some capacity during the Bears' final practice of the week Friday, though if he's cleared to suit up over the weekend, it may be tough for him to deliver any useful production right away in an offense that has overwhelmingly favored the run since rookie Mitchell Trubisky took over as the starting quarterback.
More News
-
Bears' Dontrelle Inman: Traded to Chicago•
-
Chargers' Dontrelle Inman: Inactive for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Dontrelle Inman: Upgraded to full practice•
-
Chargers' Dontrelle Inman: Nursing hamstring injury•
-
Chargers' Dontrelle Inman: Catches first pass of season•
-
Chargers' Dontrelle Inman: Does not record catch in loss•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Tevin Coleman at the Jets, Alex Smith against the Broncos and more tough calls for Week 8.
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...