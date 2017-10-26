Inman, who was traded to the Bears from the Chargers on Wednesday, didn't practice with his new team Thursday, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Inman will face much less competition for targets while moving from one of the league's deeper wideout corps to one of its shallower ones, but it's unclear if the Bears will feel comfortable keeping him active for their Week 8 matchup with the Saints, given the limited time he's had to learn the playbook. Look for Inman to get on the field in some capacity during the Bears' final practice of the week Friday, though if he's cleared to suit up over the weekend, it may be tough for him to deliver any useful production right away in an offense that has overwhelmingly favored the run since rookie Mitchell Trubisky took over as the starting quarterback.