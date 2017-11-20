Inman snatched three of five targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to Detroit.

It was a modest game for Inman, but he's now two for two in leading Chicago in receiving yardage since joining the squad. Inman also ended the game second in both catches and targets. Chicago, with a rookie quarterback, is unlikely to light it up passing the ball at any point this season, but Inman already looks like one of the most dependable targets among the Bears' motley crew. Look for him to continue putting together solid production.