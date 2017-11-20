Bears' Dontrelle Inman: Leads team in receiving
Inman snatched three of five targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to Detroit.
It was a modest game for Inman, but he's now two for two in leading Chicago in receiving yardage since joining the squad. Inman also ended the game second in both catches and targets. Chicago, with a rookie quarterback, is unlikely to light it up passing the ball at any point this season, but Inman already looks like one of the most dependable targets among the Bears' motley crew. Look for him to continue putting together solid production.
More News
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...