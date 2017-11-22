Bears' Dontrelle Inman: Limited with groin injury
Inman was limited at Wednesday's practice with a groin injury.
No injury was reported in the aftermath of Sunday's 27-24 loss to Detroit, but Inman apparently came out of the contest with some discomfort or soreness in his groin. He led all Chicago wideouts in snap count the past two games, topping 84 percent in both contests while combining to catch nine of 13 targets for 131 yards. Assuming his injury isn't serious, Inman could stay busy in Week 12 against an Eagles team that often forces opponents to abandon the run game. It's still difficult to see much upside in any piece of the Chicago passing game.
