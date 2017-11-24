Inman (groin) was a full practice participant Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Philadelphia.

Following limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, a return to full participation suggests Inman is on the right side of the questionable tag. The midseason trade acquisition has emerged as Mitchell Trubisky's favorite option, catching nine of 13 targets for 131 yards the past two weeks. The Eagles have been solid against the pass, but there's at least the potential for serious volume Sunday due to the Bears' status as heavy underdogs.