Inman practiced with his new team for the first time Friday, but he nonetheless may be inactive for Sunday's game in New Orleans, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Inman was traded from the Chargers to the Bears on Wednesday, essentially giving him just three days to get ready for the game. He could push for a starting job once he has a better grip on the playbook, but it sounds like he'll either be inactive or limited to a minor role come Sunday.