Inman (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday in New Orleans.

With only one practice under his belt with the Bears, Inman won't take the field Week 8 and will thus have to wait out an upcoming bye before making his debut. Even when he's active, though, he likely won't have many chances to contribute within a run-heavy offense directed by rookie Mitchell Trubisky.

