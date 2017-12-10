Bears' Dontrelle Inman: Not targeted in Week 14
Inman failed to see a target in Sunday's 33-7 victory over the Bengals.
Inman's easily been the Bears most productive receiver in each of the previous four weeks, so it was shocking that he didn't have a single pass thrown in his direction in a game that Mitchell Trubisky threw for 271 yards. After having averaged over seven targets in his first three games with the team, he's been targeted twice over his last two contests, and he now must be considered merely a dart throw as a fantasy option.
