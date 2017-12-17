Bears' Dontrelle Inman: Quiet in Saturday defeat
Inman caught one pass for 5 yards in Saturday's 20-10 loss to the Lions.
Inman's only reception came when the Bears were inside Detroit's 10-yard line, and on the next play, Mitchell Trubisky threw a pass in his direction in the end zone that was intercepted. After a strong start in his first four games of the team, he's posted just 5 yards over his last two games and he'll be very difficult to trust in the last weeks of the fantasy season.
