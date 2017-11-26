Inman (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Despite being listed as questionable for the Week 12 clash, Inman never seemed in much jeopardy of missing the contest after turning in a full practice Friday. Since being acquired from the Chargers at the deadline, Inman has quickly established a rapport with quarterback Mitch Trubisky and emerged as the Bears' top wideout. He's registered nine catches for 131 yards on 13 targets in his two games with the club.