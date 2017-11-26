Bears' Dontrelle Inman: Ready to play Sunday
Inman (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Despite being listed as questionable for the Week 12 clash, Inman never seemed in much jeopardy of missing the contest after turning in a full practice Friday. Since being acquired from the Chargers at the deadline, Inman has quickly established a rapport with quarterback Mitch Trubisky and emerged as the Bears' top wideout. He's registered nine catches for 131 yards on 13 targets in his two games with the club.
More News
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...