Inman hauled in two of four targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 20-3 win over the Browns.

As per usual, the Bears leaned on a run-heavy offensive attack, resulting in none of the team's pass catchers mustering more than six targets on the afternoon. After amassing 13 catches and 195 yards during a three-game span earlier in the second half of the season, Inman looked as though he had emerged as a legitimate No. 1 wideout for the Bears, but he's largely been invisible ever since. In the team's last four contests, Inman has been targeted a total of eight times, catching five balls for 45 yards and a score.