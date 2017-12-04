Bears' Dontrelle Inman: Scores first touchdown with Chicago
Inman caught two passes for 21 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 15-14 loss to the 49ers.
With Mitchell Trubisky throwing just 15 passes, there wasn't much production to go around, but fortunately, Inman scored the only offensive touchdown of the day for the Bears. This was the first time in four games since coming to the Windy City that he's posted fewer than 43 yards, and he should continue to be a useful fantasy option, especially in games when the team is expected to play from behind.
